Pothole-ridden Bandlaguda-Errakunta road poses danger to commuters

Hyderabad: The deteriorating condition of the Bandlaguda-Errakunta road is causing significant challenges for regular commuters in the southern part of Hyderabad. The nearly two-kilometre stretch, which links the Bandlaguda inner ring road with Pahadishareef road, has developed large craters and potholes at several points, making travel hazardous.

This road is a crucial route for motorists travelling between Pahadishareef, Aramgarh, Rajendranagar, and Mehdipatnam. It also provides access to several residential colonies in Bandlaguda South, including Ghousenagar, Ismailnagar, Millatnagar, Jahangirabad, and Mohammed Nagar.

“After the rains, the road surface eroded, creating large potholes. It has become difficult for people to navigate, and there is always a risk of accidents,” complained Shafiuddin, a resident of Ismail Nagar, Bandlaguda.

Mohd Noman, a school teacher and resident of Ghousenagar, echoed similar concerns. “The situation has worsened after the rains, with large puddles forming in several places. At night, the danger is even more pronounced,” he said.

Local residents are urging the authorities to take immediate action to repair the road and alleviate the risks posed to daily commuters.

