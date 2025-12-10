Pothole ridden road from Gowliguda to MJ market leave residents angry

Hyderabad: The sub-road connecting the Gowliguda road with the M J Market main road, over a period of time, has developed into a bed of big craters. Adding to the woes of the residents is the dirty water accumulating in the potholes.

“The problem has persisted for the last three months. The local MLA, T Raja Singh, visited and inspected the place. He assured to get the rectification works done at the earliest, but it’s more than a month nothing has happened,” complained P Vikas, a water motor pump businessman.

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers face difficulties in navigating through the stretch. “Unable to negotiate the road safely, a few people fall while some take a detour through other alternative roads,” said Mahesh Kumar, a local trader.

Following the bad road conditions and dirty water overflow, the businesses on the stretch have been hit hard. “People are avoiding the stretch due to bad road conditions and dirty water. Hardly any customers visit the shop, incurring losses for us,” complained Niranjan, a shop owner.

The residents point out that the dirty water overflowing on the road following the choking of sewerage lines has considerably damaged the road.

The road conditions have deteriorated for two months. “Before it, there was something called a road; now there is no road, only trenches, craters and big potholes. The authorities should take some measures to restore the road and relay the sewerage line,” demanded Hritish Kumar, a resident.