Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University to introduce magic curriculum

Hyderabad: Vice Chancellor of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Acharya Velidanda Nityananda Rao announced that a full-fledged curriculum in magic will be launched from the next academic year.

The announcement was made during National Magicians Day celebrations at NTR Kalamandir in Nampally.

During the celebrations, diploma certificates were distributed and stage performances were held. The university has been offering a magic course for nearly nine years.

Registrar Acharya Kotla Hanumantha Rao said graduates of the programme are increasingly pursuing self-employment as professional performers.

Course director and magician Samala Venu stated that National Magicians Day commemorates P C Sorcar and aims to promote awareness that magic is an art form rather than superstition.

Inaugurating the programme, Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy highlighted the cultural significance of magic and said the art fosters creativity and intellectual development among youth.

As per the organisers, students, including school and college dropouts and those from rural areas, are enrolling in the course and later performing shows in their communities to spread awareness against superstition.