POV: It’s daawat season in Hyderabad so twin like Sania and Anam

Hyderabad: Celebrity sister duos have always inspired countless fans with their bonds, and Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza are no exception. From heartfelt posts to playful moments, the Mirza sisters exemplify sibling love and make everyone wish for a bond as strong as theirs.

Their social media is a treasure trove of adorable moments, capturing their support for each other through life’s ups and downs. Whether it’s celebrating achievements or navigating challenging times, Sania and Anam have always stood side by side, setting the perfect example of sibling solidarity.

In their latest viral video, shared by Anam Mirza on Instagram, the sisters took their bond to a fashionable level. The clip shows the duo twinning in stunning sarees, styled identically but in different colors.

The text on video reads, “POV: It’s Daawat season.” Anam’s caption read: “I annoy my sister at Daawats and life. Besides that, food and pictures. Tag your Daawat partner Matching outfits from @geethikakanumilli.”

Fans and followers quickly filled the comments section with love and admiration, praising their bond and style.

This is not the first time the Mirza sisters have wowed fans with their chemistry. Whether it’s candid moments, family celebrations, or stylish appearances, their connection shines through.

Check out more photos of Sania and Anam Mirza, and don’t forget to tag your own Daawat partner!