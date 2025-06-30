Power outage to occur in multiple Hyderabad localities on Monday

Hyderabad: Some localities of Hyderabad will witness power outages on Monday, June 30, as the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) undertakes routine maintenance and repair work.

Officials state that localities under Banjara Hills, Greenlands, Chikkadapalli, Saidabad, Gajularamaram, and Rayadurgam divisions will be at different times of the day.

In the Banjara Hills sector, power supply will be cut from 10 am to 1 pm in localities supplied by the 11KV Road No 5 and Devarakonda Basti feeders. Towards the evening, between 2 pm and 5 pm, disconnection is anticipated in zones under the 11KV Meenakshi and Shabdalaya Studio feeders.

The power supply to some areas of Hyderabad will be interrupted as repair work is to be undertaken.

Disruptions are likely between 10 am and 1 pm in localities covered by the 11KV Sairamnagar and RBI feeders, and between 2 pm and 5 pm in localities under the Pileedarga, Begumpet Nala, and IGpuram feeders.

In the Chikkadapalli area, power will be out between 10 am to 1 pm in Bouddhanagar, Seven Temple, Taj Mahal, and King Kothi.

A second phase of power cuts is planned from 2 pm to 5 pm in Jamai Osmania, Hindi Prachar Sabha, and Collector Office.

In the meantime, power in Saidabad will be shut down under the Osmangarh division, Purnodaya Colony, from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm in Shalivahananagar feeder areas.

Power outage under Gajularamam will be witnessed between 9 am and 12 noon owing to GHMC road works. Affected areas are VSR Apartment, Maha Raja Garden Lane, Vallabh Residency, Gajularamaram Village, and Venkateswara Garden Lane.

In Raidurgam, 11KV TNGO feeder maintenance will result in outages from 10 am to 1 pm at TNGO Colony, Ranga Reddy, Cambridge School, and Alaybalay Crossroads. Another cycle of disruption is scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm at Secretariat Colony, TNGO Colony, Alaybalay Crossroads, and Kaloji Crossroads.

People residing in the affected areas have been requested to make the necessary arrangements.