Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 3rd November 2025 7:32 am IST
Kabul: A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake has shaken northern Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake’s epicentre was located 22 km west-southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan, and had a depth of 28 km. It struck at 12:59 am Monday local time, the USGS said.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Aug 31, 2025 in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border killed more than 2,200 people. On Oct 7, 2023, a magnitude 6.3 followed by strong aftershocks left at least 4,000 people dead, according to the Taliban government.

