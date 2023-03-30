Powerful blast creates crater in ground near India-Pak border in J-K’s Kathua

Hiranagar: A powerful blast has occurred at a hamlet near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, creating a huge crater in the ground and triggering fear among the locals, officials said on Thursday.

Sources said it appears to be an IED blast. they said.

The news of a blast was received from some villagers. They said that they could hear a loud explosoin. The situation is under control. Search operation launched, investigation is on. Search operation will be conducted in the morning as well: Shivdeep Singh, SSP Kathua pic.twitter.com/E5yPj2UzgW — Jammu Kashmir News Network 🇮🇳 (@TheYouthPlus) March 30, 2023

Information about the explosion was received around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal told PTI.

“We have also launched a search operation Thursday morning. The bomb squad has collected the samples from the site and sent them for tests,” the SSP said.

Block Development Committee (BDC) chairman Ram Lal Kaliya, a resident of Saniyal village which is just 300 metres from the border post, said, “Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday we heard an explosion. I informed the post incharge who also confirmed the sound of the blast.”

The blast site was located after one-and-half hours, he said, adding that a big crater was found in an agriculture field.