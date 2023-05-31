Prabhas’ Adipurush earns Rs 200cr already, here’s how

Mumbai: Superstar Prabhas’s Adipurush is already being referred to as one of Indian Cinema’s magnanimous films. Even though the movie received a huge backlash post the release of the first teaser, Om Raut’s magnum opus is garnering anticipation among the audiences. As a result, shocking figures are flowing in, with the latest regarding the theatrical rights of the Telugu version.

The film also stars other celebrated actors from the industry including Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. The cinemagoers have high expectations, but we’ll have to wait and see how the movie fares at the box office and among the critics.

Adipurush (Twitter)

Adipurush’s Telugu theatrical rights have been sold at a whopping price of Rs 185 crores by People Media Factory, as reported by Tollywood.net. The company has spent approximately Rs 200 crores including the GST for the masterwork.

Prabhas who is also credited for the massive blockbuster, Baahubali is a huge name in the Telugu market, irrespective of the content. The actor is held on a god-like pedestal by the audience hence, Adipurush doesn’t seem like much of a risk.

Recently, Kriti Sanon spoke to the media about Adipurush while being in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. She said, “All generations, especially the kids, must watch this film. We used to hear Ramayana and Mahabharata stories as kids from our mothers and grandmothers, but I think a visual memory will have an altogether different impact on today’s generation.”

Adipurush is scheduled to be released in theatres on 16th June. The audience is also excited to watch Saif Ali Khan play the role of Ravan in the mythological drama.