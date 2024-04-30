Prabhas and his 5 upcoming movies of 2024, 2025

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas, fondly known as Darling, has an exciting lineup of movies that will keep fans eagerly waiting for their release. Let’s dive into the details of his top 5 upcoming projects.

Prabhas Upcoming Movies List

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD New release date (Instagram)

As one of the most anticipated films of 2024, “Kalki 2898 AD” stands as a monumental project not just for Prabhas but for Indian cinema at large. The film, which has just wrapped up shooting, includes all patchwork and VFX. With the post-production in full swing, the film is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024. The ensemble cast and the grand scale of production hint at a cinematic experience that aims to redefine the sci-fi genre in India.

The Raja Saab

Official The Rajasaab still. (Source: Instagram)

Under the direction of Maruthi, “The Raja Saab” promises to showcase Prabhas in a refreshingly new light. Currently, 40% of the shooting is complete, including a high-energy song sequence. The production team is eager to release a glimpse of this energy to the fans, planning for a reveal soon after the release of “Kalki 2898 AD”.

Salaar 2

Prabhas (Instagram)

Following the success of its predecessor, “Salaar 2” is already generating buzz, with shooting expected to commence by the end of May or the second week of June. This sequel promises to escalate the stakes with more intense action sequences and a deeper dive.

Spirit

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Instagram)

“Spirit” is currently in the pre-production phase with workshops ongoing. The shoot is likely to begin in October 2024. This film marks a significant turn as Prabhas delves into a complex character under Vanga’s distinctive directorial vision, renowned for bringing raw and powerful performances.

Prabhas- Hanu Raghavpudi Project

Prabhas (Instagram)

Teaming up with director Hanu Raghavpudi, Prabhas is set to explore new narrative territories in “Prabhas Hanu”. While the film is still in the early stages of script development, the music composition for three songs has been completed.

Prabhas, with his charismatic presence and versatile acting, continues to captivate audiences across languages. From sci-fi to action, romance to drama, his upcoming movies promise a diverse cinematic experience for fans worldwide. Keep an eye out for these exciting releases!