Prabhas' ardent fan threatens to die by suicide if...

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas is one of the most loved actors across the country and fans’ obsession with him is no surprise. In one of a bizarre incident, a fan threatened the ‘Baahubali’ star with suicide if there is no update on his upcoming film, Salaar.

The ‘suicide letter’ as titled by the die-hard Prabhas fan, has been doing the rounds on social media. In the letter, the fan threatened that he would end his life if the makers do not share any updates of the film.

Furthermore, the fan wrote that the same happened during Saaho, Radhe Shyaam, and many of Prabhas’ previous movies. Concluding the letter, he wrote, “If we do not get glimpses of Salaar this month, then I will suicide for sure.”

Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ is all set to be released in 2023. Considered as Prabhas’ most violent crime thriller till date, the movie will also have Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Disha Patani and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

It can recalled that in March 2022, another ardent fan of Prabhas died by suicide after his last film ‘Radhe Shyam’ received negative reviews.

Speaking about his other projects, Prabhas is currently busy filming for ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Project K’.