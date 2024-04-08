Prabhas cancels movie shoot, leaves Hyderabad, here’s why

Hyderabad: Pan-India star Prabhas, known for his blockbuster hits, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Kalki 2898 AD”. While fans eagerly await the announcement of its new release date, latest report in Telugu 360 suggests that Prabhas has decided to take a well-deserved break and spend the entire summer abroad.

Despite his commitment to shoot for Maruthi’s film, Prabhas has postponed the schedule to enjoy some relaxation time overseas. He plans to return to India soon to promote “Kalki 2898 AD” and resume shooting for Maruthi’s project.

This isn’t the first time Prabhas has taken a break. After the release of “Adipurush” last year, he underwent surgery in Europe and took sabbatical twice due to his health reasons. Now, he’s opted to escape the summer heat and unwind for the next two months in Europe.

Earlier, it was also reported that Prabhas has rented a stunning villa in Italy, where he stays during his break. The monthly rent for this luxurious accommodation reportedly amounts to a whopping Rs 40 lakhs.

Amidst his leisure plans, Prabhas has a packed film schedule ahead. Apart from “Kalki 2898 AD”, he has “Salaar 2” directed by Prasanth Neel lined up, with shooting scheduled to begin later this year. Prabhas aims to wrap up the shoots for “Salaar 2” and “Raja Saab” by the year’s end.

Additionally, he plans to kick-start shooting for “Spirit”, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, next year. Another project directed by Hanu Raghavapudi is also on the cards for the following year.

Fans can’t wait to see him back on the screen, delivering yet another stellar performance in his upcoming projects.