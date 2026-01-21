Hyderabad: Over the last few days, fans of Prabhas have been buzzing with excitement after rumours claimed that an announcement teaser for Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam would be released just before Republic Day. Screenshots, fan edits, and bold claims flooded X, Instagram, and Reddit, leaving one big question behind. Is it real, or just another fan driven trend.

The speculation reportedly started with unverified posts from Telugu 123. Soon after, multiple fan handles began repeating the same claim that the Salaar 2 teaser would drop on January 25 or 26. With no official clarification, the rumour spread rapidly and became a trending topic.

Despite the excitement, Hombale Films and director Prashanth Neel have remained silent. No poster, no teaser, and no confirmation has been released so far.

Fact Check, What Is The Reality

Industry sources have now dismissed the teaser rumours as false. According to insiders, there is currently no promotional activity planned for Salaar 2. The project has not gone on floors, and there is no fixed timeline for announcements.

Prashanth Neel is busy shooting Dragon with Jr NTR, while Prabhas is occupied with multiple commitments, including Fauji, Spirit, and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Sources also claim that allocating dates for Salaar 2 in the near future is unlikely.

The sudden buzz also comes after Prabhas’ recent film The Raja Saab failed to impress audiences. Shortly after, the release date of Spirit was officially announced as March 5, 2027, which helped divert attention. Many believe the Salaar 2teaser chatter further helped energize disappointed fans.

What The Sequel Will Explore

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire released on December 22, 2023, and gained strong popularity on OTT platforms. The sequel title was revealed in the closing credits. The second part will focus on Deva’s transformation into an enemy of Varadha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.