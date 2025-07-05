Prabhas helps veteran actor Fish Venkat amid health crisis

Hyderabad: Popular Tollywood actor and comedian Fish Venkat is currently in the ICU, fighting a severe kidney condition. Known for his comic and villain roles in hit Telugu films like Bunny, Adhurs, Gabbar Singh, and Dhee, Fish Venkat has been undergoing dialysis for more than a year due to kidney failure. Unfortunately, his condition has now worsened, and doctors say a kidney transplant is the only way to save his life.

Prabhas Offers Help for Treatment

In a touching gesture, Pan-India superstar Prabhas has stepped forward to help. His team reached out to Fish Venkat’s family and offered financial aid of up to Rs. 50 lakh to cover the cost of the kidney transplant. Venkat’s daughter, Sravanthi, confirmed the news and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prabhas for his timely support.

Venkat’s daughter, Shravanthi, spoke to the press and said that they need at least ₹50 lakh for the transplant, which Prabhas has offered to help with. “Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when his transplant happens to cover the cost,” she said.

Daughter Seeks Help from Tollywood Stars

While the financial stress has eased thanks to Prabhas, the bigger challenge now is finding a suitable kidney donor. Sravanthi shared that no family member is a match and they are still looking. In an emotional appeal, she requested help from other Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun, asking them to assist in finding a donor.

Fans and celebrities alike are praising Prabhas for being a real-life hero. This isn’t the first time he’s helped someone in the industry, but his support during such a critical time has won many hearts.