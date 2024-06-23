Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD: early shows and record ticket prices

Hyderabad: Tollywood is abuzz with excitement as the countdown begins for the release of “Kalki 2898 AD”. Slated to hit theaters on 27th June 2024, this highly anticipated film is poised to break multiple box office records. The fervor among movie enthusiasts is palpable, with the film already creating a significant buzz.

In a special move, the government of Telangana has permitted the makers of Kalki 2898 AD to screen a sixth show at 5:30 AM on the release day, with an enhanced rate of Rs. 200 (inclusive of GST). Additionally, the movie will be screened five times a day for the first eight days, from 27th June to 4th July, in all theaters where it is released.

For regular shows, the government has granted a special hike of Rs. 75 in single screens and Rs. 100 in multiplexes across the state for this period. This means ticket prices will be Rs. 413 in multiplexes and Rs. 265 in single screens, exclusive of 3D charges. For the special sixth show on opening day, ticket prices will be Rs. 495 in multiplexes and Rs. 377 in single screens, also exclusive of 3D charges. With these enhanced rates, the Prabhas starrer is set to create new records in Tollywood history.

“Kalki 2898 AD” is the highest-budget film ever produced in India. With an unparalleled production scale and a star-studded cast, it is expected to draw massive crowds to theaters nationwide. The film’s grandeur, cutting-edge special effects, and intriguing storyline promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The movie features an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. “Kalki 2898 AD” is sure to deliver powerful performances and electrifying on-screen chemistry.

As the release date of “Kalki 2898 AD” draws nearer, the excitement continues to build. With its record-breaking budget, a cast of superstars, and the promise of an extraordinary cinematic journey, this film is set to make history on 27th June 2024.