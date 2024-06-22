Net worth of Kalki stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B

Hyderabad: The countdown has begun for what is touted to be the most expensive movie in Indian film history, “Kalki 2898 AD.” With its release just around the corner on June 27, 2024, the film is generating massive hype and anticipation across the country. The stellar cast and staggering budget have added to the excitement, making the film one of the most eagerly awaited.

The movie boasts some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, each of whom brings immense popularity and a significant fan base. Here’s a look at the net worth of the stars that make up the ensemble cast of Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas: The Pan-India Superstar

Prabhas has emerged as a phenomenal star, transitioning from a Telugu film actor to a pan-India box office sensation with a global fan following. His journey to stardom received a massive boost after the Baahubali series, elevating his net worth to an impressive Rs 241 crore. Before Baahubali, Prabhas’ net worth was around Rs. 124 crore, but his earnings and popularity soared after the epic’s success.

Deepika Padukone: The Highest-Paid Actress in India

Deepika Padukone is India’s highest-paid actress, commanding between Rs. 15 and 30 crore per film. Deepika’s estimated net worth stands at approximately Rs. 500 crore, solidifying her status as one of the most influential and successful actresses in the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan: The Legendary Actor

Amitabh Bachchan, an icon in Bollywood, continues to be one of the most revered actors in the industry. As of 2024, his net worth is approximately Rs. 274 crore, as per the affidavit that was submitted by Jaya Bachchan earlier this year. His popularity and vast body of work make him a key figure in “Kalki 2898 AD,” contributing significantly to the film’s hype.

Kamal Hassan: The Versatile

Kamal Hassan, known for his versatility and immense contribution to Indian cinema, has a net worth of around Rs. 150 crore. With a career spanning over 220 films, his presence in “Kalki 2898 AD” adds a layer of depth and gravitas, further boosting the film’s appeal.

As Kalki 2898 AD prepares to hit the screens, the anticipation among fans is high. The combination of a groundbreaking budget, a legendary cast, and the promise of an epic cinematic experience makes this film a landmark event in Indian cinema.