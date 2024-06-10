Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD first review OUT: Blockbuster or flop?

Hyderabad: One of the most awaited movies of the year, Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, is creating a lot of buzz. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi drama is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024. The trailer will launch today, June 10, first in theaters at 7 PM and then online.
The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Fans are excited to see what this star-studded cast has in store.
Kalki 2898 AD Review
In a first review, insiders are sharing exciting details about the film, calling it more than just a hit or blockbuster. Check out some tweets below.
The theatrical trailer is 3 minutes and 10 seconds long, and early viewers are already praising it for creating a euphoric experience.
With all this hype, it will be interesting to see how much the movie will earn at the box office. Could it be a 1500 crore blockbuster? Let’s wait and see!