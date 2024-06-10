Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD first review OUT: Blockbuster or flop?

Hyderabad: One of the most awaited movies of the year, Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, is creating a lot of buzz. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi drama is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024. The trailer will launch today, June 10, first in theaters at 7 PM and then online.

The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Fans are excited to see what this star-studded cast has in store.

𝐇𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 💥#Kalki2898AD Trailer out Today at 7 PM.



ONE MAN ARMYYY❤️‍🔥



Dinema em Poster ra babuuu setuuu 💥💥



Evening Arachakam ra inka🔥

Rebel star #Prabhas The One man Army 💥💥



Stay tuned & subscribe to VyjayanthiMovies#Kalki2898ADonJune27 pic.twitter.com/JTTtZ4DhbF — Prasanth (@Prastweetzz01) June 10, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Review

In a first review, insiders are sharing exciting details about the film, calling it more than just a hit or blockbuster. Check out some tweets below.

This is the third insider in the past 24 hours to provide info on #Kalki2898AD, all reporting that it's set to be more than a BLOCKBUSTER! Their Confidence 🛐🔥



KALKI TRAILER DAY pic.twitter.com/hWRZuMKrl7 — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) June 10, 2024

The theatrical trailer is 3 minutes and 10 seconds long, and early viewers are already praising it for creating a euphoric experience.

#Kalki2898AD Theatrical trailer length is around 3.10 mins

Experience it in theatres at 6PM today 💥💥#Prabhas

KALKI Trailer Day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rpSsdTXmen — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) June 10, 2024

Trailer was BANGGGG… which creates euphoria called KALKI EUPHORIA…



Nagi the master story teller 🙏🏻

Richest and Grandeur of Grandeur Visuals, Sana bgm was too good.



Bujji 😂

Surprises 💥#Kalki2898AD #Kalki #Prabhas #Kalki2898ADonJune27 — Hari K (@brahmi_fan) June 10, 2024

With all this hype, it will be interesting to see how much the movie will earn at the box office. Could it be a 1500 crore blockbuster? Let’s wait and see!