Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD release date changed: Report

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, an upcoming Indian epic science-fiction film starring Prabhas, is poised to take audiences on a thrilling journey into a distant future. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, this ambitious project combines Hindu mythology, cutting-edge visual effects, and a star-studded cast.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films and is the only big budget film that is announced for summer this year.

According to a latest report in Telugu 360, the film’s release date has been postponed. It was supposed to hit the screens on May 9, but now it is being said that the movie has been pushed further due to post production works.

The report suggests that the film’s post-production work is delayed and Nag Ashwin asked for more time to complete all the work. Considering the massive budget of the movie, the makers are in no hurry to finish the shoot quickly and release within the time. The last schedule shooting of Kalki 2898 AD is going on in Hyderabad currently and the major cast including Prabhas participating in the shoot.

The makers will finalize and announce the new release date soon. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are playing the lead roles in this science fiction loaded with action. Santosh Narayanan composes the music and Vyjayanthi Movies is the production house.