Hyderabad: Prabhas, the pan-Indian star who has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans, is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, as it boasts a stellar star cast, a visionary director, and a grand scale of production.

The film is set in a dystopian future, where Prabhas plays the role of Kalki, a rebel leader who fights against the oppressive regime of a tyrant king, played by Kamal Haasan. The film also features Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone as the female lead, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and others also play important roles in the film.

The release date of the film has been a matter of speculation for a long time. However, the latest buzz is that the film is finally ready to hit the screens, and the makers have zeroed in on a lucky date for the release. According to reliable sources, the film is slated to release on May 9, 2024, which is considered to be a blockbuster sentiment date for the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies.

The reason behind this sentiment is that the banner has had some of its biggest hits on this date in the past. The most notable example is the classic film, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which starred Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, and was released on May 9, 1990. The film was a huge success and became an industry hit, despite facing several hurdles and challenges.

Another example is the critically acclaimed biopic, Mahanati, which starred Keerthy Suresh as the legendary actress Savitri, and was released on May 9, 2018. The film was a massive hit and won several awards and accolades for its portrayal of the life and career of Savitri. The film also revived the fortunes of the production house, which had faced some failures in the previous years.

The third example is the blockbuster film, Maharshi, which starred Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, and was released on May 9, 2019. The film was a commercial and critical success and showcased the journey of a successful businessman who returns to his roots and helps the farmers. The film was co-produced by Vyjayanthi Movies along with other banners, and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

With such a strong track record of hits on this date, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are confident that the film will also repeat the same magic and create history at the box office. The film is expected to have a massive release across the country and overseas, and cater to the diverse tastes of the audience.

The film is also expected to break several records and set new benchmarks in the Indian cinema. The fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the release date, which is likely to happen in the Sankranthi week.

The trailer of the film is also expected to be launched in April 2024, and give a glimpse of the grandeur and spectacle of the film. Kalki 2898 AD is surely going to be a treat for the eyes and the ears, and a landmark film in the career of Prabhas and the Indian cinema.