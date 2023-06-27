Prabhas’ NEW movie details out, actor gets massive fee offer!

Hyderabad: Baahubali actor Prabhas has had quite a topsy-turvy career graph post his big success. The actor who made his debut with the Telugu movie, Eeswar in 2002, became a household name soon after SS Rajamouli’s directorial stupendous success across India. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the movie Action Jackson. He grew to fame, post Baahubali, which gained attention from all over the world.

The actor has been in the news for his massive debacle with Om Raut’s “magnum opus” Adipurush which failed to collect box office revenues and was criticized by the netizens as well as film critics for the dialogues, bad acting, and disappointing visual effects.

The actor, who gained the reputation of a crowd-puller after Baahubali 2, didn’t meet the expectations of his fans with his big-budget movies Saaho and Radhe Shyam as well. But all these failures have not demotivated the actor.

Prabhas’ Remuneration For New Movie

According to the latest reports, Prabhas has signed another big project with Kannada production house, KVN Productions, which has been credited for big films, like RRR in Kannada, Vikrant Rona, and Rider.

The production house is now producing a pan-Indian film called, KD – The Devil.

The actor who charged Rs 100 Crore for Adipurush has reportedly received a big cheque from the makers of this production as well. If the buzz is to be believed, he is taking a whopping remuneration of over Rs 100 crores for his next movie too despite his recent failures at the box office.

The actor’s lineup is jam-packed as some of his highly anticipated films are to be released in the next 3 years.

Prabhas has been in the headlines for starring in the pan-Indian movie, Project K along with Deepika Padukone who is set to make her Tollywood debut with the film and Kamal Hassan. The actor will be next seen on the big screen with Salaar which is scheduled to be released on 28th September this year.