Prabhas or Mahesh Babu: Ram Charan picks his favourite

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is all set to hit the big screen with his upcoming movie Game Changer, releasing on January 10, 2025. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, this political thriller stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Ram Charan takes on dual roles in the film, playing both an IAS officer and a political leader, promising an action-packed drama.

Recently, Ram Charan appeared on the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK S4, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The episode will air on January 8, 2025, at 7 PM on Aha.

During the show, Balakrishna threw some fun questions at Ram Charan, including a tricky one: if he had to do a multi-starrer film, would he choose Prabhas or Mahesh Babu? After some hesitation, Ram Charan picked Mahesh Babu, adding a lighthearted and exciting moment for fans.

The episode also featured a surprise call to Prabhas, where Ram Charan playfully teased him, creating a fun exchange that fans are eagerly waiting to watch.

Game Changer boasts a talented cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Sunil, and Prakash Raj. With a powerful storyline and Shankar’s direction, it’s expected to be a big hit this Sankranti season.