Hyderabad: Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas, who has been juggling back-to-back shoots for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji, has finally taken a well-deserved break.

After working non-stop without any pause, the actor is now unwinding in his favourite getaway, Europe. Currently holidaying in Italy, Prabhas is expected to return to Hyderabad only after summer. The actor also reportedly had a leg strain, and this downtime is helping him recover.

Prabhas’ luxurious villa in Italy

Interestingly, Prabhas has rented a luxurious villa in the picturesque Mediterranean country. He reportedly took this rented villa in 2023 only. While many speculated that he owns the place, several Telugu portals confirmed that the actor has been shelling out a whopping Rs 40 lakhs per month for this dreamy Italian villa.

When not shooting, you will find Prabhas enjoying his break with a few trusted friends, soaking in peace and comfort away from the limelight.

On the work front, it’s going to be a packed calendar for the Baahubali star. After his return from Italy by the end of May, Prabhas will dive back into completing the remaining shoot for Raja Saab and major portions of Fauji. He has also allotted bulk dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited film Spirit, which is scheduled to go on floors later this year.

For now, it’s all about rest, recovery, and recharging in style before he gets back to delivering yet another cinematic spectacle.