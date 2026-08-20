Prabhas’ photo with Hyderabad doctor leaves fans worried

Hyderabad: A smiling picture of Prabhas with a renowned Hyderabad-based orthopaedic surgeon has left his fans worried about the actor’s health.

Dr KJ Reddy of Apollo Hospitals recently shared a photograph with the Baahubali star on Instagram. While praising Prabhas for his humility, the doctor revealed that he had been entrusted with taking care of the actor’s health.

He described Prabhas as warm, gracious and remarkably down-to-earth despite his massive success. However, it was the message written over the picture that caught everyone’s attention.

“Whenever you see a successful person, you only see the public glories, never the private sacrifices to reach them,” it read.

The mention of Prabhas’ health and his “private sacrifices” quickly sent fans into worry mode. Several users flooded the comments section asking whether something had happened to the actor, while others urged him to prioritise his health and take adequate rest.

However, neither Prabhas nor the doctor has confirmed a fresh injury or disclosed the reason behind the actor’s visit.

Prabhas has reportedly battled knee and leg problems for several years. The actor has sustained injuries while working on physically demanding films such as Baahubali, Saaho and Salaar, and has reportedly undergone two surgeries. He was also said to have suffered another injury during a film shoot earlier this year.

Despite his health setbacks, the pan-India superstar continues to juggle multiple large-scale projects. He is currently working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi. He also has the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in his lineup.

Until Prabhas or his team shares an official update, the doctor’s post appears to be a tribute to the sacrifices behind the superstar’s success rather than confirmation of a new health complication.