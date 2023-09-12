Prabhas quits acting temporarily, actor unwell?

Hyderabad: For some time now, there have been rumours circulating about Prabhas’ knee troubles. With the recent postponement of the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Salaar,’ fresh reports have emerged suggesting that the actor has made the decision to temporarily step away from the silver screen to undergo a much-needed knee surgery.

Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery

According to Cinejosh, Prabhas has planned to take a hiatus of approximately 4 months and will be heading to Europe for the surgery soon. This step comes after his dedication to working tirelessly on various film projects, which has taken a toll on his health.

Prabhas (Instagram)

Prabhas’ fans are flooding social media with prayers and well-wishes for the superstar’s speedy recovery.

On the professional front, apart from Salaar, the actor also has Kalki 2898 AD, a movie with Maruthi, Spirit and a special cameo appearance in Kannappa in his kitty. He was last seen in Adipurush which failed to impress the audience. It starred Kriti Sanon in the female lead role.