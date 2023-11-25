Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor to share screen space for first time?

Mumbai: Video clips featuring Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor are doing rounds on social media .The actor is making headlines for the reason as he was seen in a completely new avatar in the trailer of his next release ‘Animal’.

The actor’s looks and rage in the trailer is what is making fans curious to watch the film and the star cast of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, the team Animal appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show “Unstoppable With NBK”.

During the show, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to star in Prabhas’ next movie which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor said that he would love to play a cameo role in the ‘Spirit’ and also mentioned that Prabhas is his friend. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film is with Prabhas Anna. If he has a small Role for me I would love to be part of Spirit,” Ranbir said.

Ranbir Kapoor said that if Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a small role for him, he would surely love to play it in the Spirit. The Spirit is an upcoming romantic action entertainer directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it stars Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani among others, as per reports.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy promoting ‘Animal’ and are hopeful that the film will do big business at the box office. It will be released on 1st of December.