Prabhas’ remuneration falls down, no more Rs 150 crore: Reports

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas has become a household name and one of the highest-grossing actors in contemporary cinema. His landmark films, including “Baahubali: The Beginning” (2015) and “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” (2017), have not only redefined the scope of Indian filmmaking but have also catapulted him into the league of cinema’s most revered action heroes.

With a career punctuated by blockbuster hits such as “Salaar” (2023), Prabhas’s appeal at the box office is undeniable. It is no surprise, then, that the figures attached to his projects are equally staggering.

Prabhas’s Remuneration For Kalki 2898 AD

Initially, for his upcoming film “Kalki 2898 AD,” Prabhas was reported to have charged an eye-watering Rs. 150 crore, a testament to his bankability. However, in a surprising turn, fresh reports suggest that he has reduced his fee to Rs. 80 crore. The reasons for this substantial cut are not clear.

This is not the first instance where Prabhas has adjusted his compensation. He has also taken a remarkably different approach for his future project, “Raja Saab,” slated for release in 2025. Remarkably, Prabhas has chosen to charge nothing for this venture. While the exact motives behind this decision remain uncertain, this gesture has undoubtedly endeared him further to his fans and set a new precedent in the industry.

The trajectory of Prabhas’s fees also reflects the fluctuating of his filmography. Following the mixed reactions to his action/fantasy film “Adipurush,” which met with critical and fan-based scrutiny, Prabhas reduced his fees from Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 100 crore for the subsequent film “Salaar.” This adjustment might suggest a strategic alignment with the film’s reception, though direct correlations are speculative.

In “Kalki 2898 AD,” Prabhas is not the only high earner; the film features a stellar cast with significant remunerations. Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan are reportedly receiving Rs. 20 crore each, while Amitabh Bachchan’s involvement comes with a fee of Rs. 18 crore. Disha Patani, another prominent name in the cast, is being paid Rs. 2 crore.

“Kalki 2898 AD”: A Glimpse into the Future

“Kalki 2898 AD” offers a riveting look into a dystopian future where elements of science fiction merge seamlessly with Indian mythology. The film centers around Kalki, a prophetic figure destined to bring balance to a world teetering on the brink of chaos. This narrative is enriched with themes of destiny, advanced technology, and the eternal battle between good and evil, promising a cinematic experience that is both intellectually engaging and visually spectacular.

The film, set to release on June 27, 2024, is anticipated to be a major cinematic event, showcasing cutting-edge special effects and a compelling storyline expected to captivate audiences worldwide.