Prabhas’ special treat for his heroine Iman Ismail [Photo]

Hyderabad: Prabhas is not only famous for his hit movies but also for his kindness. He often treats his co-stars and crew to delicious home-cooked food. Many stars like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan have praised him for this sweet gesture. Now, his ‘Fauji’ co-star Iman Ismail aka Imanvi is the latest to enjoy his hospitality.

Imanvi’s Special Meal from Prabhas

Imanvi, who is making her acting debut in ‘Fauji,’ was thrilled when she received a special meal from Prabhas. She shared a video on social media with the caption: “Thank you @actorprabhas for this yummy yummy goodness. #iykyk.” The meal included delicious veg and non-veg Andhra dishes, making fans crave a taste too.

Prabhas’ Love for Sharing Food

Prabhas loves food and enjoys sharing it with his co-stars. He has treated many actors on his film sets, making everyone feel welcome and comfortable. His generosity and warm personality are well-known in the film industry.

‘Fauji’ – A Period Love Story

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Fauji’ is a period drama where Prabhas plays a soldier. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad, and fans are excited to see it on the big screen.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Movies

Prabhas has several exciting films coming up, including ‘Spirit,’ ‘The Raja Saab,’ and ‘Salaar: Part 2.’ His kind nature and great performances make him a favorite among fans and co-stars. His thoughtful gestures, like sharing home-cooked meals, only add to his charm and popularity.