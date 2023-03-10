Prabhas suffering from serious health issue?

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the pan-India star, has been preoocupied with his several upcoming projects. He has been seen attending the shoots of Adipurush, Salaar, Project-k, and Maruthi’s untitled film all at the same time. However, there is a new rumour in town stating that the actor has taken a long month break from all of the shoots and it is also being said that he flew to abroad.

What happened to Prabhas?

Lately, there have been rumors circulating in the film industry about Prabhas’ health. It was reported last month that he was suffering from a high fever, which caused him to take a break from filming. The latest rumor suggests that Prabhas has not fully recovered and has left for abroad for advanced treatment. However, there is no official statement on his health status and there is no clarity on his health issue.

In 2022, it was reported that Prabhas had underwent a big knee surgery in Europe. Fans are now wondering if his current trip to abroad is related to the same issue. Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the actor’s team.

Amidst all this, everyone is eagerly waiting for an update on the beloved actor’s health. We hope that Prabhas is doing well and will be back to full health soon.

“It’s important to remember that an individual’s health should be treated with sensitivity and respect, and we should avoid making unfounded assumptions or judgments based on rumors or photographs”.