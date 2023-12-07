Prabhas to romance Triptii Dimri next? Details inside

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Triptti Dimri played her first lead role in Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu in 2018. The actress was also seen in Bulbbul and Qala but her role as ‘Zoya Riyaz’ in Animal grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress played the role of one of the wives of Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film and has become the centre of discussion among cinephiles.

Triptii already has a few projects in her kitty and it is reported that she might get a lot of offers now. She won the Filmfare OTT Awards in Best Actress in a Web Original Film for Bulbbul but it is her ‘Zoya Riyaz’ role which she would be boasting of as it really helped her to increase her fan base not just in Hindi belt but also in South.

Triptii Dimri, Prabhas Movie On Cards?

Tollywood fans are now wishing to see her in more Telugu films in future. And in good news for all those fans, Triptii, as per reports, has been brought on board by Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next film ‘Spirit’. Yes, you read that right!

After her brief role in Animal was lauded by audiences, it is reported that Sandeep has decided to offer Triptii Dimri the female lead role in a Rs 400 crore budget film which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

Prabhas’s ‘ Spirit’ is one of the most anticipated projects South Indian people are waiting for and Triptii is said to play the female lead in the movie. If these reports turn out to be true, then it is going be a big treat for south moviegoers and Prabhas fans who will get to see an exciting fresh pair on the screens.

Tripti Dimri hails from Rudraprayag area of Uttrakhand and is among the few actresses who came from far-flung areas and made a name in the tinsel town.

On the professional front, the actress is currently filming ‘ Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and has wrapped the shooting of her next film ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’.