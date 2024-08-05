Prabhas to romance Trisha again: Reports

Hyderabad: After the phenomenal success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is once again making waves in the film industry with his exciting lineup of future projects. One film that has particularly caught the audience’s attention is the highly anticipated “Spirit,” directed by the talented Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Set to begin production in January 2025, “Spirit” is already creating a buzz with reports suggesting that South Indian actress Trisha may star opposite Prabhas.

This potential reunion has fans eagerly talking, as Prabhas and Trisha first acted in the film “Varsham,” which not only skyrocketed Prabhas to stardom but also made Trisha a beloved figure among Telugu moviegoers. Their on-screen chemistry in subsequent films like “Pournami” and “Bujjigadu” further made their status as a favorite duo. The possibility of these two stars coming together again has generated a flurry of excitement on social media.

Though no official announcement has been made yet, the anticipation continues to build. Reports suggest that Prabhas will take on both the lead role and the villain in “Spirit,” marking his first foray into playing a negative character.

This action thriller, made on a grand scale with a budget exceeding Rs 300 crore, promises to be an epic cinematic experience. The film’s shooting is expected to span over two years, and while the release date remains unannounced, the project has already garnered significant attention.

On the professional front, Trisha was recently seen in the web series “Brinda,” marking her debut in the OTT space. The series is currently available for streaming on Sony Liv.