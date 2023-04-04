Prabhas to shoot his next movie at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The upcoming Prabhas-starrer ‘Raja Deluxe’ will transport you to the nineteenth century. The film’s producers have gone to great lengths to recreate this bygone era, including the construction of a magnificent set of a 19th-century building on a sprawling 7-acre lot in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The set promises to be a visual spectacle that will attract the audience with its grandeur.

According to sources, the film’s lead actor, Prabhas, will join the shoot for ten days. Fans are looking forward to his arrival on set and seeing him work his magic on the big screen once more. Prabhas’ signature style and charisma are sure to get fans excited and leave a lasting impression.

But wait, there’s more! The whole cast of ‘Raja Deluxe’ is impressive, with other lead roles promising to be equally engaging and captivating. With comedy, romance, and horror, the film promises to take the audience on an unforgettable journey.

‘Raja Deluxe,’ with its grand set and star-studded cast, is undoubtedly one of the year’s most anticipated films. Fans are eagerly awaiting progress updates and can’t wait to see what the filmmakers have in store for them. Prepare for an epic cinematic experience, because ‘Raja Deluxe’ is set to be one of the year’s most talked-about films!