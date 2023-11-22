Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed as Ambedkar Prajaa Bhavan: Revanth

Sangareddy: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday that Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed as ‘Ambedkar Prajaa Bhavan’ if the Congress is voted to power.

“Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed Ambedkar Prajaa Bhavan. Pragathi Bhavan’s gates will be removed once Congress comes to power. It will be named Babasaheb Ambedkar ‘Prajaa Bhavan’. It will be open to people 24*7. People from any constituency will be allowed to enter the Prajaa Bhavan anytime to submit their grievances and get solutions”, Reddy said.

The ‘Pragathi Bhavan’ is the official residence and the principal workplace of the Telangana Chief Minister and is located in Hyderabad.

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.