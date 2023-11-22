Congress won’t even win 20 seats, Revanth won’t be CM: KCR

Kodangal: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday attacked Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy alleging that the latter was caught red-handed while trying to purchase BRS (then TRS) MLAs and has no moral values.

Kodangal is one of the keenly watched seats in Telangana with Reddy being the Congress candidate. BRS pitted Patnam Narender Reddy against the Congress leader in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing poll rallies at different places, KCR said the Congress, if it comes to power, will dump Dharani, an integrated land administration portal in the Bay of Bengal which may lead to the resumption of the regime of corrupt officials and middlemen.

Revanth caught with Rs 50 lakh: KCR

“In order to destabilise the state, to purchase BRS (then TRS) MLAs, Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed with Rs 50 lakh. The police arrested him and put him in jail. He is shameless even after spending time in jail,” KCR alleged.

Rao predicted that the Congress would not get even 20 seats in the polls and Revanth Reddy would not become the Chief Minister.

Also Read BRS turned Telangana into suicide capital for youth: Surjewala

“Don’t vote for the Congress thinking that Revanth Reddy will become CM. Don’t get tempted by the money and liquor they would offer and vote for the Congress,” Rao warned the people.

The CM slammed the TPCC chief saying that Reddy came to Kamareddy to defeat him. However, voters there will defeat him.

“We should get rid of these miserable people. They are not fit to be in politics,” he said, referring to the TPCC chief.

Congress merged Telangana with AP: KCR

Seeking votes for BRS candidates, Rao said it was the Congress which merged Telangana with Andhra Pradesh without people’s consent which led to 58 years of suffering.

Alleging that the Congress failed to even provide drinking water in its 50 years rule, he said through Mission Bhagiratha, clean drinking water is being provided by the government at every doorstep.

According to Rao, there were several problems such as no proper current facilities, no drinking water, no irrigation water, and migration of people when Telangana was formed and he said all the problems have been solved.

He said Congress leaders were saying that the BRS government is wasting taxpayers’ money by giving schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, investment support to farmers.

If the BRS government is elected again, not only the Rythu Bandhu scheme will be continued but also the amount under it will be increased to Rs 16,000 from the existing Rs 10,000, he promised.

On free power

KCR claimed that the PCC president has been saying that giving 24 hours free power to farmers is a waste, just three hours is enough and if they form the government, they’ll dump Dharani in the Bay of Bengal.

“This is a serious issue. This is a life and death issue of farmers. So I request you to think seriously. They are saying they’ll remove Dharani and implement the old system. Again, the regime of corrupt officials and middlemen starts if Dharani is removed,” he said.

Comparing the welfare measures, Rao said the BRS government spent Rs 12,000 crore on minorities welfare against Congress’ Rs 2,000 crore during its rule in ten years before 2014.

KCR reiterates ‘secular’ promise

He reiterated that as long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain a secular state.

The BRS chief alleged that several entities, including RSS, unsuccessfully tried a lot to disturb Telangana.

Chandrasekhar Rao said his sole aim is to ensure that Telangana becomes a 100 per cent literacy and poverty-less state.

“I already became Chief Minister not once but twice with your blessings. It is not that I want a post. Telangana should become number one in all sectors. I am fighting with that commitment.”

Narrating the achievements of Telangana in the past decade, the CM said the state now stands at number one position in per capita income and power consumption which are indicators of progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)