BRS turned Telangana into suicide capital for youth: Surjewala

Hyderabad: In a scathing takedown of the ruling BRS government in poll-bound Telangana, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said the former turned one of the most progressive states of the country into the “suicide capital” for the youth during its rule.

Addressing media persons on a visit to the state capital, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, Surjewala said, “The BRS’s nexus with the BJP in Telangana has cost the state nearly 65 lakh jobs. As many as 20,000 teaching posts are lying vacant and the Telangana Public Service Commission has become a den of corruption with 15 question paper leaks, frequent rescheduling of exams and postponements.”

Also Read Support Congress to overthrow corrupt BRS regime: Kharge in Nalgonda

“KCR (Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao) turned the most progressive state of the country, which was carved out as a separate geographical entity under Congress rule, into the suicide capital for the youth,” he added.

Telangana will go to Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes will be held on December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling TRS, the BJP and the Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.