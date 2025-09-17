Prahlad Kakkar reveals truth on Salman and Aishwarya’s breakup

Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s romance began on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. Their on-screen chemistry became legendary, and their off-screen relationship quickly turned into one of the most talked-about love stories in Bollywood. Fans adored their bond, but behind the glamour, the relationship was far more turbulent than anyone imagined.

Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who lived in the same building as Aishwarya’s mother, recently opened up about what he witnessed. According to him, Salman’s behavior was obsessive and possessive. “He had been very physical with her and obsessive. How do you deal with somebody like that?” Kakkar recalled. He revealed that Salman would create dramatic scenes in the foyer and even bang his head against the wall.

Kakkar clarified that Aishwarya was not heartbroken over the breakup itself, as it had been long overdue. Instead, she felt relief. What truly hurt her was the film industry’s response. “She wasn’t upset about the breakup. She was upset that everybody took Salman’s side and not hers,” he said. This bias shattered her trust in Bollywood, leaving her feeling betrayed and ultimately making her less committed to films.

The couple parted ways in 2002, marking the end of a highly publicized chapter. Aishwarya later found happiness with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman chose to remain single.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, while Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar and is currently working on Battle of Galwan.