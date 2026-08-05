Prajavani grievance redressal mechanism extended to mandal level

Mandal-level Prajavani will be held every Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the Mandal Parishad office, according to a Government Order.

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Prajavani logo in bold black letters on a white background.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the Prajavani public grievance redressal mechanism to the mandal level, enabling citizens to submit their petitions locally.

Mandal-level Prajavani will be held every Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the Mandal Parishad office, according to a Government Order.

The Mandal Parishad Development Officer will serve as the nodal officer for the programme.

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All mandal-level officers from various government departments have been directed to attend the programme to hear grievances, receive petitions and initiate immediate action for their redressal, the GO dated August 4 said.

Every grievance received during the Mandal-level Prajavani will be registered on the Prajavani portal, it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched Prajavani in Hyderabad after assuming office in December 2023 to ensure the speedy redressal of people’s grievances.

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The programme was subsequently extended to the district and revenue division levels.

The latest decision extends the grievance redressal mechanism to the mandal level.

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