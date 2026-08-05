Prajavani grievance redressal mechanism extended to mandal level

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the Prajavani public grievance redressal mechanism to the mandal level, enabling citizens to submit their petitions locally.

Mandal-level Prajavani will be held every Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the Mandal Parishad office, according to a Government Order.

The Mandal Parishad Development Officer will serve as the nodal officer for the programme.

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All mandal-level officers from various government departments have been directed to attend the programme to hear grievances, receive petitions and initiate immediate action for their redressal, the GO dated August 4 said.

Every grievance received during the Mandal-level Prajavani will be registered on the Prajavani portal, it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched Prajavani in Hyderabad after assuming office in December 2023 to ensure the speedy redressal of people’s grievances.

The programme was subsequently extended to the district and revenue division levels.

The latest decision extends the grievance redressal mechanism to the mandal level.