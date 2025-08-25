Prajavani receives 81 complaints

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Monday directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of public grievances received during Prajavani.

GHMC received 81 complaints on issues ranging from town planning to sanitation. Of these, 42 pertained to the Town Planning Department, 10 to Land Acquisition Department, seven to Engineering, four each to Tax, Sanitation and Administration, three to Housing, two to Finance and Projects, and one each to UBD and Vigilance.

One complaint was also received over phone.

In addition, 113 grievances were registered across GHMC’s six zones. Kukatpally topped the list with 51 complaints, followed by Secunderabad (29), Serilingampally (17), Charminar (8), and four each from LB Nagar and Khairatabad zones.

Karnan instructed officials to address each complaint without delay and cautioned against negligence.