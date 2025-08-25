Hyderabad Metro extends weekday services till 11:45 pm for festival rush

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and the increase in passenger rush in the city, the Hyderabad Metro has extended its timings.
The last metro train will leave at 11:45 pm from all terminals on weekdays alone.
“As the city comes together to seek Lord Vinayaka’s blessings, let every moment of togetherness be without worry. With extended metro timings, you can celebrate the festival of faith, family, and devotion, knowing your safe ride home awaits,” read its X post.
Traffic diversions announced
The city police announced traffic diversions near Khairatabad from August 27 to September 6 for the installation and darshan of the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.
These traffic diversions will apply from 11 am till late at night, a release on Monday said.
Traffic diversions for Khairatabad Bada Ganesh
- Traffic coming from VV Statue towards Mint Compound via Rajeev Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Rajeev Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction.
- Vehicles coming from Old PS Saifabad towards Bada Ganesh via will be diverted at Rajdoot Lane towards Iqbal Minar.
- Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards IMAX Theatre via Mint Compound will be diverted at Secretariat Temple X Road towards Telugu Thalli junction.
- Vehicles coming from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairatabad flyover.
- Lastly, commuters travelling from Nirankari via Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will be diverted at Post Office towards Old PS Saifabad junction.