Hyderabad Metro extends weekday services till 11:45 pm for festival rush

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and the increase in passenger rush in the city, the Hyderabad Metro has extended its timings.

The last metro train will leave at 11:45 pm from all terminals on weekdays alone.

“As the city comes together to seek Lord Vinayaka’s blessings, let every moment of togetherness be without worry. With extended metro timings, you can celebrate the festival of faith, family, and devotion, knowing your safe ride home awaits,” read its X post.

Traffic diversions announced

The city police announced traffic diversions near Khairatabad from August 27 to September 6 for the installation and darshan of the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

These traffic diversions will apply from 11 am till late at night, a release on Monday said.

