Prajavani records 147 complaints on June 9; GHMC urges quick action

Hyderabad: A total of 147 complaints were received across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during the Prajavani program held at GHMC headquarters on Monday, June 9.

Of these, the town planning department received the highest number with 28 grievances, followed by sanitation with five and health and engineering with three each. The vigilance and land acquisition departments received two complaints each, while finance, housing, UBD legal, estate veterinary, and UBD departments received one complaint each.

Additionally, four complaints were lodged via telephone.

Also Read Prajavani receives over 170 complaints on April 19

Across GHMC’s six zones, 163 applications were received. GHMC head office recorded the highest with 65 applications, followed by Kukatpally with 27, Serilingampally with 22, Secunderabad with 16, LB Nagar with 11, and Charminar with two.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan urged officials to address public grievances received through the hearing program promptly and responsibly. He directed the concerned heads of departments to pay special attention to resolving the issues and ensure the public is informed about the progress.

Residents were also reminded that complaints and concerns can be raised online anytime through the GHMC app.