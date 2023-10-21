Prakash Ambedkar meets Sharad Pawar, says not joining INDIA bloc

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 5:55 pm IST
Prakash Ambedkar meets Sharad Pawar, says not joining INDIA bloc
VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photos: PTI.

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday met Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on the sidelines of an event here but replied in the negative when asked if it could result in his outfit joining the opposition bloc INDIA.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Both Pawar and Ambedkar were speakers at an event titled ‘Unleashing India’s Economic Potential: Dr Ambedkar’s Legacy Lives On’ at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

“There were 15 more people (when the two met). We had coffee in Pawar’s office after the inaugural session of the event,” Ambedkar, who is the great grandson of social icon and legendary jurist Babasaheb Ambedkar, told PTI.

MS Education Academy

To a query on whether the meeting with Pawar could result in him joining the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which also includes Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), Ambedkar replied in the negative.

NCP working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 5:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button