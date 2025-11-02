Mumbai: Since Friday, reports about one of the most talked-about contestants, Pranit More, being eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 have been doing rounds. Initially, it was said that he had been completely evicted with no secret room twist this time.

Reports further suggested that Pranit was removed from the show after testing positive for dengue, which required immediate medical attention. He was reportedly hospitalised right after exiting the Bigg Boss house. Fans, however, have been praying for his speedy recovery and hoping to see him back on the show soon.

And now, there’s a huge update for all Bigg Boss 19 viewers and Pranit’s fans.

According to social media page Film Window, Pranit More is currently in the secret room only. His health is said to be improving, but the makers have reportedly decided that until he fully recovers, he won’t be given any special powers or participate in house activities.

So, until today’s nominations, the chances of Pranit being involved or getting any power are very low. #biggboss19 #BB19 #Pranitmore https://t.co/7gfwlqYQST — Film window (@Filmwindow1) November 2, 2025

An official confirmation from the makers is expected soon. Until then, let’s wait and see how tables turn inside the Bigg Boss 19 house if Pranit is indeed still around, just not in plain sight.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.