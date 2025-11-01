Mumbai: As if Baseer Ali’s shocking elimination from Bigg Boss 19 wasn’t enough, the makers are set to drop another bomb on the audience. This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode is about to bring yet another unexpected exit and the update that has left fans furious. Pranit More is out of the house. Yes, you read that right!

Pranit More evicted from Bigg Boss 19

The Weekend Ka Vaar shoot took place on Friday, and as per inside reports, Pranit received the least number of votes among the nine nominated contestants — Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri.

While reports suggest that Pranit might have been moved to a secret room, there’s no official confirmation yet. Popular Bigg Boss update page Bigg Boss Tak also shared, “Secret Room is not yet confirmed, but it’s confirmed that Pranit More is out of the house for now.”

Update: Secret Room is not yet confirmed, but it’s confirmed that Pranit More is out of the house for now. #BBTak — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 31, 2025

Fans, however, are not taking this eviction lightly. Many have called the decision “unfair” and accused the makers of deliberately removing strong players to favor contestants like Amaal Mallik or Gaurav Khanna. Social media is flooded with posts slamming the show for being “scripted” and “biased.”

With back-to-back shocking eliminations, Bigg Boss 19 is clearly keeping everyone on edge, but at what cost?