Prashant Kishor to launch 3,000 km padyatra in Bihar on Gandhi Jayanti

Political strategist Prashant Kishore stated on Thursday that he will begin a “padyatra” in Bihar from Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran on October 2.

“I will begin a 3000-kilometer padyatra from West Champaran Gandhi Ashram on October 2 with a goal to reach most of Bihar,” Prashant Kishor said, announcing a poll campaign in the state.

Prashant Kishore, or PK, also stated that there will be no elections in Bihar anytime soon, therefore forming a political party was not in his plans at this time.

We will inform people about Jan Suraaj’s vision. We have already contacted 18,000 people. By August-September, I’d like to establish personal interactions. We were unable to proceed with our previous venture. Covid is to blame for Bihar ki baat, but there is no turning back now.

He also blasted Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said that the state’s health and education systems failed and the youth in the state are forced to find work elsewhere.

After rejecting the Congress offer to join the party, Kishor on Monday had announced to start ‘Jan Suraaj’ from Bihar. However, he has not disclosed the actual strategy that he wants to execute in his native state.

His ‘Jan Suraaj’ announcement has forced political pandits to analyse his future planning. Many of them believe that he wants to start a new party from Bihar. His ‘Jan Suraaj’ announcement has made the political pandits to analyse his future planning and many believe that he wants to start a political party from his home state, Bihar.

Kishor during an earlier tweet had hinted about going to the ‘real political masters’ which means the people of Bihar.