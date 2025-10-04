Prashant Kishor vows to defeat Revanth Reddy in next elections

Hyderabad: Jan Suraaj Party founder and election strategist Prashant Kishor has warned Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of certain defeat in the next elections, stating that “not even Rahul Gandhi or any other power can save him from losing.”

Speaking to Times Now in New Delhi, Kishor accused the Telangana CM of insulting the people of Bihar, saying that they will “teach him a lesson” at the polls. He reminded that he had given Revanth Reddy time to withdraw his remarks but, since there was no response, his party would now work to defeat the Congress under Revanth’s leadership in the coming elections.

Prashant Kishor revealed that Revanth Reddy had met him thrice in the past, appealing for support to secure electoral success, but he had refused to extend any help. He added that it was ironic that a first-time CM should make disparaging comments against Biharis, which deeply hurt the sentiments of Bihar’s people.

Kishor insisted that he does not fear anyone, “not even Rahul Gandhi,” and vowed to put his full strength into Telangana politics to ensure Revanth’s defeat. “We never insulted any community or state in our campaigns,” he stressed, “but since the Telangana CM has insulted Biharis, we will seek political revenge.”

Meanwhile, Kishor confirmed that his Jan Suraaj Party will contest elections in Bihar, aiming to present itself as a political alternative. He said the results of that fight will also show Revanth Reddy the political strength of Bihar’s people.