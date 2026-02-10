Prashanth Neel’s colorful shift for Jr NTR’s Dragon movie

Hyderabad: The combination of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel is one of the most exciting in Indian cinema right now. Their upcoming film Dragon has created massive buzz, with fans eagerly waiting for updates.

This movie is especially thrilling because Neel, known for his dark and intense visual style in KGF and Salaar, is taking a completely different approach. For Dragon, Neel is stepping away from his usual gritty, dark visuals and choosing a vibrant, colorful palette. This marks a huge change for the director, and fans are excited to see how he balances his intense storytelling with these bright visuals.

Jr NTR’s Stunning Transformation

Adding to the excitement is Jr NTR’s transformation for the role. The actor has undergone a physical change, sporting a rugged look with a thick beard and a sharp, toned physique. His new appearance has already generated buzz on social media, and fans are curious to see how this fresh look will play into the high-action sequences in the film.

Currently, the team is shooting in Jordan for the film’s biggest action scenes. The 20-day shoot promises to bring some high-voltage moments that are expected to elevate the film’s scale. The star-studded cast, including Rukmini Vasanth and Anil Kapoor, further adds to the excitement.

With all the hype and new updates, Dragon is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films, and fans can’t wait to see how Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel deliver this action-packed drama.