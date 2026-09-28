Prashanth Ranjan babu held at KIAL after arrival from Azerbaijan

Bengaluru: Suspected key accused Prashanth Ranjan Babu has been arrested at Kempegowda International Airport after returning from Azerbaijan in connection with the alleged spurious medicine racket linked to a farmhouse in Dodderi, Ramanagara.

Prashanth arrived at the Bengaluru airport early Monday and was taken into custody at the arrival gate after officials found him listed under a lookout notice. He was later handed over to a police team headed by ACP Anjan Kumar for detailed questioning.

The SIT investigating the case suspects Prashanth to be a major figure in the alleged counterfeit medicine network. Investigators had earlier traced his presence to Azerbaijan. He was reportedly detained by customs officials there after his visa expired on September 9.

Since there was no direct arrangement to bring him back from Azerbaijan through an extradition process, investigators waited for his return to India. His arrival in Bengaluru enabled authorities to act on the lookout notice and take him into custody.

The investigation team is expected to question Prashanth about the alleged manufacture, movement and distribution of counterfeit medicines and his connections with other suspects. Investigators are also examining the financial structure of the alleged network and the hospitals and medical stores that may have received the suspected fake medicines.

The racket was uncovered after health department officials raided a farmhouse near Dodderi village in Ramanagara. Further investigation reportedly revealed a wider network involved in the alleged manufacture and supply of counterfeit medicines across different locations.

Another accused, Veeresh Jain, has been identified by investigators as an important link in the alleged production and distribution chain. He is suspected of supplying the medicines to hospitals and pharmacies in Bengaluru. Investigators have estimated the alleged network’s annual transactions at around Rs 15 crore.

The probe has also expanded outside Karnataka, with searches conducted in several states. Investigators have reportedly gathered information suggesting interstate and international connections. The alleged use of counterfeit labels sourced from Turkey is among the aspects being examined.

Prashanth’s arrest is expected to provide investigators with additional information about the alleged network’s operations, its financial dealings and the involvement of other accused persons. The SIT is now likely to intensify questioning and follow up on the leads emerging from his interrogation.

Authorities are also expected to investigate the complete supply chain and determine how widely the suspected counterfeit medicines were distributed.