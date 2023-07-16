Praveen Chikoti’s security guards detained near Lal Darwaza

Hyderabad: During the Bonalu festivities on Sunday, the Commissioner’s Task Force South Zone team detained three private security guards working for casino king and gambler Chikkoti Praveen near Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple.

Praveen, who is currently under investigation for a money laundering case, offered prayers at the Simhavahini temple located at Lal Darwaza.

“I went inside the temple to offer prayers. My three private security guards who have weapon licenses were standing outside. They were suddenly bundled up into a police vehicle and taken to the station. I called up the officers and they replied that their gun licenses are being verified,” Praveen told media persons.

Praveen claimed he was being targeted. “Is it because I am speaking about Hindutva?” he asked. “I have been moving with gunmen for several years, no one questioned me or enquired about it. All of a sudden the police pounced on the security guards and in spite of giving an explanation they took them away,” he said.

He said he is ready to face the challenge if someone is intentionally targeting him for unknown reasons. “I will not bow down and fight with all my strength,” he said.

Praveen was recently booked by the Siddipet police for taking out a rally in Gajwel after the incident of defiling a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tension prevailed in Gajwel after an alleged desecration of the statue. So far more than 10 people have been arrested.

Praveen was apprehended in Thailand following a raid on one of his casinos organized at a hotel. He was later deported to India by the Thailand authorities.