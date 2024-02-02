Prayagraj cops bring back sulking groom, solemnise wedding

The incident took place on Tuesday and the guests at the wedding also started to leave the venue.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd February 2024 11:57 am IST
Screen grab

Prayagraj: Prayagraj police played a key role in bringing back a groom who abruptly left the wedding venue because he was upset over “improper welcome” by the bride’s family.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The incident took place on Tuesday and the guests at the wedding also started to leave the venue.

The 22-year-old bride and her family reached out to cops at Joniha police outpost where sub-inspector Alok Kumar Tiwari assured them action. He rushed to the groom’s house in Dhakauli village.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Wedding called off after spat over a chair in UP

“The police team convinced the family for the wedding,” Tiwari said.

The groom and the guests finally returned and the wedding was solemnised.

The father of the bride has expressed gratitude to the police team for solemnising the wedding.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd February 2024 11:57 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button