Prayers across world for successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3

Delhi: Prayers are resonating around the globe, as people of various religious affiliations unite for the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s South Pole.

Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This demonstration of solidarity is extending worldwide, with people participating in prayers, offering religious observances, and engaging in diverse rituals to foster its success.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon today, around 18:04 hours IST.

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3’s success.

A Ganga Aarti was dedicated to India’s lunar mission. Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh. A special Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.

Before the Aarti, devotees performed Havan Pujan for the success of Chandrayaan 3 at the Ghat.

On this occasion, Swami Chidanand Muni, a prominent spiritual leader, led the Havan Pujan and Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ghat, where devotees gathered to seek divine intervention for the mission’s triumph.

He said that from Vedas to science, the world is acknowledging our country and he has full faith that India will hoist its flag on the South Pole.

The Ganga’s waters bore witness to offerings and prayers, accompanied by the resounding cheers of patriotism. A wonderful sight was seen on the banks of the Ganga during this period. Everyone thanked PM Modi on this occasion. Missile man former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was also remembered on the banks of the Ganga.

A group of people in Bhubaneswar, Varanasi and Prayagraj performed ‘havan’ and offer prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Similarly, devotees gathered at the Hanuman temple in Aliganj and performed aarti for Chandrayaan’s successful landing on the moon. A large number of devotees are participating in the Aarti and sincerely praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.

Moreover, a group of children from Vadodara also offered prayers for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, enthusiastic devotees chanted mantras and carried posters of Chandrayaan while fervently invoking success for the mission.

Pandit Dhirshant Das, a spiritual leader said that they have wished from their heart for the safe landing of Chandrayaan 3.

He emphasized that the hopes, dedication, and hard work of the country’s 140 crore citizens are entwined in Chandrayaan-3’s purpose.

The resonance of prayers and chants is bound to reach the cosmos, merging the spiritual and scientific realms. With each chant of “Om Som Somaye Namah,” the collective intention of progress for India intertwines with the spacecraft’s mission objectives.

Meanwhile, people offered namaz at the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak congratulated the citizens of the country and all the scientists involved in the mission

“I congratulate the citizens of the country and all the scientists involved in the mission. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is moving forward in all sectors,” he said.

Furthermore, Indian Americans turn to religious rituals such as performing a ‘havan’ (fire ritual) and ‘Abhishekam’ in hopes of ensuring the success of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft’s lunar landing.

The members of Indian diaspora performed a havan at a temple in Virginia, US for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

A visitor at the temple in Virginia, Madhu Ramamurthy on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, said: “I’ve been personally working in the area of advanced materials that go into aerospace and defence for a very long time now. I own a company in Bangalore that makes a lot of components that go into defence. Now, it so happens, very coincidentally, that we also make a very high-strength fabric that is used to reinforce and make it stronger.”

A visitor, Radhika Narayan, said she is very proud of India’s accomplishment.

“We are watching eagerly every mission that they undertake. And I want to wish them the very, very best. And I’m sure there’ll be many, many more such successful missions,” she said.

A priest at the temple Sai A. Sharma said: “Today we are performing havan for the success of Chandrayaan. We are praying to Lakshminarasimha Swamy and also performing ‘Maha Ganapati Havan’. Due to the blessings of Lakshminarasimha Swamy, this mission will be successful.”

Henceforth, Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London also organised a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple in London to pray for the successful landing of Vikram and Pragyan.

The nationwide fervor is a testament to the unity and hopes that Chandrayaan-3 embodies.

Remembering the lessons of the past, particularly the setback of Chandrayaan-2, the nation’s prayers are directed towards a triumphant landing this time around.

On August 23, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Moon’s surface, marking a pivotal moment for India’s space exploration endeavours.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.