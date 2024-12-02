Prediction: Pushpa 2 The Rule day 1 box office collection

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release on December 5, 2024, and fans can’t contain their excitement. Starring Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj, this sequel promises even more action and drama than the first movie. Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles.

Pushpa 2 Record-Breaking Opening On Cards?

Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster in 2021, earning Allu Arjun a massive fan base across India. Now, Pushpa 2 is expected to break records. Trade experts predict it will collect over Rs. 300 crore worldwide on its first day. This would make it the biggest opening for any Indian film, surpassing hits like Jawan, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Instagram)

Impressive Advance Bookings

Advance bookings for Pushpa 2 opened on November 30, and the response has been amazing. The movie has already earned Rs. 30.92 crore in advance ticket sales in India, with over 6.59 lakh tickets sold for Day 1. Internationally, the film is doing even better, collecting Rs. 70 crore in pre-sales in the USA. Premium seats in cities like Delhi and Mumbai are selling for as much as Rs. 3,000, showing the excitement among fans.

According to Times of India report, early projections suggest the film could become the first Indian movie to surpass the Rs 300 crore gross mark on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

A report on sacnilk.com estimates an opening day gross collection of Rs 233 crore just from the domestic markets.

Reportedly states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are alone contributing an estimated Rs 105 crore. The film is also expected to draw in a significant collection of Rs 20 crore from Karnataka, Rs 15 crore from Tamil Nadu, and Rs 8 crore from Kerala.

Pushpa 2’s release on a Thursday gives it a four-day opening weekend, allowing it to maximize its collections. Governments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also approved higher ticket prices for the opening weekend, boosting revenue potential.