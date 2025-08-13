Prediction: Rajinikanth’s Coolie day 1 box office collection

Hyderabad: Coolie, Superstar Rajinikanth’s new gangster action movie, is creating massive excitement ahead of its release on August 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and has a special cameo by Aamir Khan. The buzz is huge in Hyderabad, with fans rushing to book tickets. Many theatres are adding extra shows to meet the high demand.

Coolie Day 1 Prediction

Experts believe Coolie will break records. In India, it could earn Rs. 80-90 crore gross on the first day. Overseas collections are also very strong, with about Rs. 45 crore expected on day one. The worldwide opening day total is predicted to be between Rs. 155-165 crore. In North America, the movie has already sold over $2 million worth of tickets for premieres, a record for a Tamil film.

Predicted Day 1 Gross:

• Andhra & Telangana: Rs. 15 crore share

• India Total: Rs. 80-90 crore gross

• Overseas: Rs. 45 crore gross

• Worldwide: Rs. 155-165 crore gross

250 Crore Earned Before Release

Before its release, Coolie has already made over Rs. 250 crore from selling international, digital, music, and satellite rights. The international rights alone brought in Rs. 68 crore, showing Rajinikanth’s strong global fan base.

With huge hype, record advance bookings, and a powerful cast, Coolie is ready to rule the box office this Independence Day weekend. All eyes are now on August 14 to see if it becomes Rajinikanth’s biggest opener ever.